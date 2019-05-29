Home

SOSSONG FLORENCE (WISNIEWSKI)

Age 96, of Troy Hill, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred T. Sossong; loving mother of Fred Sossong and Constance (William) Miller; dear grandmother of Gregory, Kimberly, and Carolyn Sossong and Abigail, Matthew, and Aaron Miller; sister of the late Marcella Martineau, Joseph, and Leonard Wisniewski; also survived by many nieces and newphews. Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m., on THURSDAY ONLY, at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212, Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church, Troy Hill. Please visit Florence's online guest book at hughesfhinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
