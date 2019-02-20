Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
FLORENCE (LORD) SPROULE

FLORENCE (LORD) SPROULE Obituary
SPROULE FLORENCE (LORD)

Age 100, of Penn Hills, formerly of Plum, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Wife of the late Norman "Hugh" Sproule; mother of Barbara Giammatteo, Linda (James) Gleason, Sherry (Morris) Emigh, and the late Betty Keaton; mother-in-law of Bob Keaton; grandmother of six; great-grandmother of seven. A devoted mother and homemaker, Florence took loving care of her kids and grandkids. In later years, she worked in the cafeteria at Plum High School. Friends received, Friday, 10:00 a.m., until Funeral Service at 12 noon at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Promise Hospice, 121 North Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601 or Seneca Manor Benevolent Care Fund, 5340 Saltsburg Rd., Verona, PA 15147. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
