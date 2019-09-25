Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alexis Church
FLORENCE T. (KRESS) McCAULEY

FLORENCE T. (KRESS) McCAULEY Obituary
McCAULEY FLORENCE T. (KRESS)

Of McCandless Twp., on Monday, September 23, 2019. Wife of the late Thomas J. McCauley, Jr.; loving mother of Paul T. McCauley (Karen), Thomas J. McCauley (Diana), Gary J. McCauley (Kristi) and Joyce A. Brown; daughter of the late Alfred and Florence Kress; sister of Alfred Kress (Theresa) and the late Robert Kress (Stella) and Arthur Kress (Rose); proud grandmother of T.J., Brandi, Stephanie, Justin, Matthew, Ryan, Brendan, Michael and Sean; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial St. Alexis Church Friday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
