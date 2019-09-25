|
McCAULEY FLORENCE T. (KRESS)
Of McCandless Twp., on Monday, September 23, 2019. Wife of the late Thomas J. McCauley, Jr.; loving mother of Paul T. McCauley (Karen), Thomas J. McCauley (Diana), Gary J. McCauley (Kristi) and Joyce A. Brown; daughter of the late Alfred and Florence Kress; sister of Alfred Kress (Theresa) and the late Robert Kress (Stella) and Arthur Kress (Rose); proud grandmother of T.J., Brandi, Stephanie, Justin, Matthew, Ryan, Brendan, Michael and Sean; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial St. Alexis Church Friday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019