NOVOSEL FLORENCE T. (PINTEA)

Age 92, of Lawrenceville, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Wife of the late Frank W. Novosel; beloved mother of Diane Novosel and her husband Sam Iusi, Frank (Jacqueline) Novosel, Jr. and the late Paula M. Novosel; grandmother of Renee Novosel and Frank Novosel III; and also two great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Vasile and Mary Novosel; sister of the late Helen Hendon, Irene Vacula, Mary Ann Mozeyko, Basil, George and Michael Pintea; preceded in death by her in-laws of the Novosel Family; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. VISITATION PRIVATE. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Nicholas Church on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka (SPMMMV), 24 Maryland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.