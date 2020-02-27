Home

Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
412-682-3615
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Parish, Immaculate Conception Church
FLORINE "FLO" MANNELLA


1937 - 2020
FLORINE "FLO" MANNELLA Obituary
MANNELLA FLORINE "FLO"

Age 82, peacefully passed on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Benny Mannella for 61 years; the loving mother of Lynn (Donald) Geruschat and John (Rebecca) Mannella; sister of the late John (Clara - surviving) Fezza, the late Ida Peluso, and Robert Fezza. She was the proud Nane of Amanda (William), Chelsea, Phillip (AnnaMarie), Adam (Morgan), Jordan, and Andrew. She is survived by many special friends, godchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends will be received Friday, February 28, 2020, from noon-8 p.m. at WINTER FUNERAL HOME, P.C., located at 4730 Friendship Avenue. The funeral will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Maria Goretti Parish, Immaculate Conception Church at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
