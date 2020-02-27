|
MANNELLA FLORINE "FLO"
Age 82, peacefully passed on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Benny Mannella for 61 years; the loving mother of Lynn (Donald) Geruschat and John (Rebecca) Mannella; sister of the late John (Clara - surviving) Fezza, the late Ida Peluso, and Robert Fezza. She was the proud Nane of Amanda (William), Chelsea, Phillip (AnnaMarie), Adam (Morgan), Jordan, and Andrew. She is survived by many special friends, godchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends will be received Friday, February 28, 2020, from noon-8 p.m. at WINTER FUNERAL HOME, P.C., located at 4730 Friendship Avenue. The funeral will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Maria Goretti Parish, Immaculate Conception Church at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020