FLOYD D. KELLER

FLOYD D. KELLER Obituary
KELLER FLOYD D.

Age 98, of McCandless Township, has left this world on March, 13th, 2019, to join his beloved "honey" Mary, wife of 72 years, in eternal rest. Floyd is survived by their children Robert Keller, Carol Griffith (William), Kate Jardine, Karen Keller and Veronica Keller; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; he is preceeded in death by his mother, Henrietta (Dornburg) and sister, Helen Askey; he is survived by his brother, Fred Keller (the late Gladys), and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was happiest spending the days on the river at his summer home in Crooked Creek. He taught each of his children and grandchildren to water ski there and loved being captain of his boat. He was also a bit of a jokester, with a twinkle in his eye, teasing family, and dear friend and caregiver, Cindy. He's now off with his sweetheart, serenading her with his favorite songs. At the family's request, there will be no viewing. Floyd will be buried in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to Animal Friends, Inc., 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
