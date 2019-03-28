Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
FOSTER FLOYD

Age 67, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Rostraver, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane; loving father of Amber Marie Foster; brother of Gladys Foster, Jackie (the late Crystal) Foster, Helen (Leslie) Jackson, Daniel (Leah) Foster and the late Clifford Foster, Darlene (Joe) East and Donald Foster; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Floyd was a proud IBEW local union #5 electrician until his retirement. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills, Saturday, from 2-4 p.m. and 5 until the time of the Funeral Service at 8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
