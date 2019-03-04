Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Age 89, of Pittsburgh, entered into eternal rest on March 1, 2019. He loved gardening and his grandchildren. Floyd is survived by his beloved children, Stan (Judy) Schoemer, Bruce (Debbie) Schoemer, Cherie (Greg) Winterhalter, Debbie (Jim) Marshall, Christine (Gary) Devine, Russ (Carol) Schoemer; ten grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy (Spara) Schoemer, parents, Jacob and Clara Schoemer, as well as his siblings, Ruth Carlson, Audrey Roster, Ralph Schoemer, Charles Schoemer, Margaret Hanczyk. Arrangements have been entrusted to JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
