FORREST D. GILBERT

Service Information
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA
15205
(412)-921-3661
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
330 Third Ave.
Carnegie, PA
Obituary
GILBERT FORREST D.

Age 99, peacefully in his Collier Twp. home, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Husband of the late Theresa (Vitale) Gilbert; beloved father of Robert (Colleen) Gilbert and Beverly (Raymond) Varassi; dear grandfather of Theresa (Dan) Boylan, Robert J. Gilbert, Melanie and Christopher Varassi; brother of the late Grace Clager, Opal Francisco, Helen Mostowy, Lloyd, Gene and Dick Gilbert; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Forest was a Army Medic Veteran during WWII and a former trolley and bus driver with the Port Authority for over 30 years. Visitation SUNDAY ONLY 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 1 p.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Ave., Carnegie.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
bullet World War II
