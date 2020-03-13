GILBERT FORREST D.
Age 99, peacefully in his Collier Twp. home, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Husband of the late Theresa (Vitale) Gilbert; beloved father of Robert (Colleen) Gilbert and Beverly (Raymond) Varassi; dear grandfather of Theresa (Dan) Boylan, Robert J. Gilbert, Melanie and Christopher Varassi; brother of the late Grace Clager, Opal Francisco, Helen Mostowy, Lloyd, Gene and Dick Gilbert; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Forest was a Army Medic Veteran during WWII and a former trolley and bus driver with the Port Authority for over 30 years. Visitation SUNDAY ONLY 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 1 p.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Ave., Carnegie.
