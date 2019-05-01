Home

Died April 25, 2019. Fran worked at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine for over 30 years. She was a gentle soul who disliked injustice in any forms. She was fair and would see both sides of an issue. She leaves behind her beloved sister and brother in law, Jean and Bill Walter, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Barbara and John Shagas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society of Western PA. Mass will be held June 14, 2019 at noon at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Carnegie, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
