|
|
BEZEK FRANCES A. (OVESNEY)
Age 103, on August 12, 2019, in Bradenton, FL, formerly of the South Hills. Beloved wife of the late John A., Sr.; loving mother of Donna (Sonny) Gioff, John, Jr. (Sharon), Joyce (Charlie) Magnus and the late Donald; proud grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of ten. Frances was preceded in death by her parents Antonin and Marie Ovesney, seven sisters and four brothers. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Fitnich and many loving nieces, nephews and their families. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. until the time of her blessing service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019