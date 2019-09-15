Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
FRANCES A. (OVESNEY) BEZEK Obituary
BEZEK FRANCES A. (OVESNEY)

Age 103, on August 12, 2019, in Bradenton, FL, formerly of the South Hills. Beloved wife of the late John A., Sr.; loving mother of Donna (Sonny) Gioff, John, Jr. (Sharon), Joyce (Charlie) Magnus and the late Donald; proud grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of ten. Frances was preceded in death by her parents Antonin and Marie Ovesney, seven sisters and four brothers. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Fitnich and many loving nieces, nephews and their families. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. until the time of her blessing service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
