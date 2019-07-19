Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, Resurrection Church
Entombment
To be announced at a later date
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
McMurray, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES MINEO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES A. MINEO

FRANCES A. MINEO Obituary
MINEO FRANCES A.

Age 88, of Brookline on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter T. Mineo; dear mother of Joseph (Margaret) Mineo, Sara (Frank) Malara, Carol, Francine, and Thomas (Julianne) Mineo; loving grandmother of Lisa (David) English, Peter (Holly) Mineo, Frank (Anita) Malara, Dana (Ryan) Celli, Robert (Sarah) Lynch, Michael (Dea) Lynch, Jessica (Edward) DiGregory and Aidan Mineo; also 16 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews; sister of Louise Dedes,  Ross , Philip (Peggy), Nino (Teresa), Salvatore Mitchell and the late Anna Fazio, Rose Marie Viola and Johanna Encrapera. Family and friends welcome Sunday, 4-8 p.m. and Monday, 2-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, Resurrection Church, Tuesday, 11 a.m. Entombment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Twp. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019
