MINEO FRANCES A.
Age 88, of Brookline on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter T. Mineo; dear mother of Joseph (Margaret) Mineo, Sara (Frank) Malara, Carol, Francine, and Thomas (Julianne) Mineo; loving grandmother of Lisa (David) English, Peter (Holly) Mineo, Frank (Anita) Malara, Dana (Ryan) Celli, Robert (Sarah) Lynch, Michael (Dea) Lynch, Jessica (Edward) DiGregory and Aidan Mineo; also 16 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews; sister of Louise Dedes, Ross , Philip (Peggy), Nino (Teresa), Salvatore Mitchell and the late Anna Fazio, Rose Marie Viola and Johanna Encrapera. Family and friends welcome Sunday, 4-8 p.m. and Monday, 2-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, Resurrection Church, Tuesday, 11 a.m. Entombment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Twp. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019