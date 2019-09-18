|
DIAMOND FRANCES ANN (McGUIRE)
Age 89, of Collier Twp., on Friday, September 13, 2019. Wife of 66 years to William Fred Diamond; mother of Rick (late Judy) Diamond, John (Becky) Diamond, Bev (John) Davis, Bonnie (John) Wilbert, Susie Taraba, and the late Joseph Diamond, Mikey Diamond, and Freddie (living Barbara) Diamond; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister of Hugh McGuire, Joanne Dhanse, John McGuire, Charles McGuire and the late Pat McGuire. Friends are invited to call on Thursday, September 19th, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 20th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 9:30 a.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019