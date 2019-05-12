Home

FRANCES ANN (RODGERS) HATHAWAY

FRANCES ANN (RODGERS) HATHAWAY Obituary
HATHAWAY FRANCES ANN (RODGERS)

Age 84, of Mt. Lebanon, peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Devoted mother of Wendy Ann (Richard) Kelly; loving grandmother of Joseph (Danielle), Meghan (Dave), Laura, Mark, and the late Gregory; great-grandmother of Bram. Family and Friends will be welcomed to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas More Church, 126 Fort Couch Rd., on Monday morning, May 13, at 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES. laughlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
