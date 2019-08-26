Home

More Obituaries for FRANCES TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES ARMSTRONG TAYLOR


1924 - 2019
FRANCES ARMSTRONG TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR FRANCES ARMSTRONG

Age 95, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Sherwood Oaks in Cranberry Twp., PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Taylor, Jr., and her daughter, Karen Taylor Oswald. She is survived by two children, Doug and Jeanie, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Frances was born in Fort Worth, TX, graduated from Texas Christian University, and raised a family in Port Arthur, TX. Herman and Frances moved to Pittsburgh in 1970. In 1977, she opened Frances Taylor's Antiques in Blawnox, PA. Frances was an expert in Early Pittsburgh Glass and had a wonderful time searching for antiques everywhere she traveled with her husband. For them, the antiques were interesting, but the customers were their real passion. A private family memorial service will be held. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
