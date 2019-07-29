Home

Age 84, of Beechview, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Robert J. Grebner; beloved mother of Kathy (late Ken) Gremba, Sherry (Scott) Steppling, Joyce (Bill) Oliverio; loving grandmother of Bill (Nicole) and Gregory (Ashley) Klepal, Jessica Werling (Jason) Ross, Samantha and Jonathan Steppling, Shannon (Ben Gersch), Anthony and Bobby (Amber) Oliverio; great-grandmother of Alissa, Nicholas, Alexis, Dominic, Collin, Caleb, Carson, Cassidy, Olivia, Tyler and Logan; sister of the late Joan (Michael; still surviving) Gentile; daughter of the late Joseph G. and Frances (Baklarz) Bachmann. Fran will be deeply missed by her loving fur baby, Oliver. Friends and family received Monday, 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Ave., Pgh., PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Pamphilus Church. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visit us at: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019
