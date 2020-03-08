GUALTIERI FRANCES B. (BENDEKOVICH)

Frances B. (Bendekovich) Gualtieri, age 91, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Barbara (Stankovich) Bendekovich; beloved wife of the late Vincent A. Gualtieri; mother of Michael Gualtieri (Kay) and Kathleen Karelitz (the late Evan); five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the funeral chapel. Entombment following in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to at www.stjude.org., greatly appreciated. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com