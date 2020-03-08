FRANCES B. (BENDEKOVICH) GUALTIERI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES B. (BENDEKOVICH) GUALTIERI.
Service Information
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA
15146
(412)-372-2100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GUALTIERI FRANCES B. (BENDEKOVICH)

Frances B. (Bendekovich) Gualtieri, age 91, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Barbara (Stankovich) Bendekovich; beloved wife of the late Vincent A. Gualtieri; mother of Michael Gualtieri (Kay) and Kathleen Karelitz (the late Evan); five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the funeral chapel. Entombment following in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to at www.stjude.org., greatly appreciated. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.