Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-682-3257
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
More Obituaries for FRANCES BOTTLES
Peacefully on February 12, 2019, Frannie, age 82, of Oakland. Beloved wife of the late David; loving mother of Frank (Traci), John (Roxanne), Debbie (Doug) Regec and the late Joe Bottles; devoted grandmother of Dustin and Danielle Regec, Jessica, Jackie (Derek) Ossler, Jenna (Daniel) Ossler, James (Stephanie), Melanie (Laurie), Michelle Bottles, Emily (Dustin) Hickman; great-grandmother of Gianna and Marina Regec, Quinn Ossler; preceded in death by two sisters. Also survived by Christine Byerly; aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. Family welcomes you to JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, (Oakland), Saturday ONLY 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Blessing Service Saturday 2:30 p.m. Entombment Private. Please visit Frannie's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
