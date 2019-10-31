|
|
HOOVER FRANCES C. (DOUGHTY)
Age 95, of Moon Twp., died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in her home. She was born in Findlay Twp. on March 18, 1924, the daughter of the late Calvin and Pearl (Cain) Doughty. Frances graduated from West Allegheny High School and went on to work for over 37 years at the Neville Chemical Company as an administrative secretary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth M. Hoover; and a sister, Florence Neely. She is survived by her son, Michael Hoover (Jean), Moon Twp.; two grandsons, Michael D. Hoover (Mary) and Scott A. Hoover (Regina); two great-grandchildren; a brother, David Doughty, Moon Twp.; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at Good Samaritan Hospice for their excellent care. There will be no public services. The HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TWP. is in charge of arrangements. Private interment will take place in Coraopolis Cemetery. www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019