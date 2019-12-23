|
McLAIN FRANCES CAROLE (SAMMON)
Age 82, of Penn Hills, peacefully passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 59 years to Robert M. McLain; loving mother of Dana (Chris) Mann, Susan McLain, and Douglas (Lyndsay) McLain; daughter of the late Bernard J. and Alice F. (Welsby) Sammon; sister of the late Alan (Joyce surviving) Sammon; sister-in-law of Joyce (late Alan) Sammon, Nancy (late Ed) Dayton, and Barbara Sheri; grandmother of Christopher, Shawn, Logan, and many grand dogs. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Frances was happily married to Bob for 59 years. He affectionately called her his "First Wife." They met when they were 15 years old. she was a graduate of Divine Providence Academy in 1955. She devoted her life to her family and community. As a volunteer with the Girl Scouts in the Penn Hills area for over 40 years, she inspired hundreds of young women to do the same. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and all kinds of crafts. She also loved spending hours watching the young eagle families on the Hays Eagles Nest webcam. Family and friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Blessing Service held Tuesday 11 a.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please purchase an extra box of Girl Scout cookies in her memory at the next cookie sale.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019