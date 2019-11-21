|
ZATORSKY FRANCES D. (SMOLEY)
Formerly of Munhall, on November 19, 2019, age 89. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late Andrew Zatorsky, Jr.; mother of Janet (Gregory) Mamula, Audrey (Florian) Rajakovich and Nancy (late David) Bunge; also survived by sister, Leona (Smoley) Babbie Hawke; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St. Munhall on Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. A Panachida service will be held on Thursday, 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Homestead. Frances was an active member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, as well as serving in the church choir. www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019