|
|
DENK FRANCES (KLUCKOWSKI)
On Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert M. Denk; loving mother of Frances Stevens (Charles), Catherine McNamee (William), Marlene Hill (Doug) and Carol Lederstein (Roger); also survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the Blessing service at 12:30 p.m. Add tribute at www.bagntofuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019