PALM FRANCES E.

Age 97, a longtime resident of Avalon passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Palm Sr.; dear mother of Donald (Joyce) Palm Jr., Joyce Briscoe, Muriel (Clarence) Singleton, Deborah (James Jr.) Robinson, and the late David I. Palm; also survived by 12 grandchildren, four deceased grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sister of James Powell, Harry Powell, Joanne Payne and Thomas Powell; also many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome for visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, LLC., 529 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202 where funeral services will be conducted Saturday, 10 a.m. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.mcdonald-linn.com.