EDWARDS FRANCES (MAZUR)

Age 79 of Oakmont, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital. The daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie (Zychowski) Mazur of Glassport, was born on June 27, 1939. She was a high school graduate of Mount Mercy Academy in Pittsburgh and a 1961 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy. She was the former co-owner of Edwards Pharmacy in North Huntingdon, PA and then went on to work as a pharmacist for Giant Eagle at many Western Pennsylvania locations as well as the Medicine Shoppe in Oakmont, prior to retiring. Dear sister of Joseph Mazur of Vandergrift and Dr. John Mazur of Jacksonville; mother of Mollie (Edwards) Cicacci, son-in-law, Mark Cicacci of McMurray, PA, Dr. Rebecca (Edwards) Natrajan Maes of Tucson, AZ; grandmother of Kaityln and Zachary Cicacci of McMurray and Kathan Natrajan of Tucson, AZ; also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was an active member of the Oakmont Rotary and enjoyed baking for Rotary meetings and her fellow Rotarians. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, February 16, 2019, 11 a.m. St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Oakmont Rotary, c/o S & T Bank, 2190 Hulton Rd., Verona, PA 15147.