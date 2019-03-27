RELOSKY FRANCES G. (SIMKO)

Of Bethel Park; age 82; passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019; beloved wife of the late Ronald R.; loving mother of Ronald (Christine) and the late Rene' Relosky; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth Pagano, Reed and Riley Relosky; great-grandmother of Chase Pagano; sister of the late Dorothy Tomko and Evelyn Seech; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong neighborhood friends. Fran's greatest joy was seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchild participate in their activities and spending time with her family. Family and friends will be received Thursday 10-2 PM and 4-7 PM at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, 9 a.m. at St. Germaine Church, Bethel Park. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Chapel.

