FRANCES GALLAPAGA Obituary
GALLAPAGA FRANCES

Age 94, of Shaler, peacefully passed Friday, February 8, 2019. Sister of Mary Jane Gallapaga, Shirley (David, Sr.) Cox and the late Rita (Bob) Healy, John (surviving Nancy) Gallapaga; aunt of Luann, Judy, Lisa, David, Jr. and Linda, Keith and late Vincent of California; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. Fran was a longtime employee of Bacharach. Service and Interment private. Arrangements by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
