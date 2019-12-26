|
GOLDSTEIN FRANCES "FRAN" (HOROWITZ)
On Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Enoch A. Goldstein; loving mother of Amy (Grant Mason) Jaffe; mother-in-law of the late Dr. Daniel Jaffe; beloved grandmother of Natalie Rae Jaffe and Emmelia Avery Jaffe; step-grandmother of Jessica (Adam) Gross, Amanda (fiance Jason) Mason, Collette (Ryan) Boehmer and Mitchell Mason; sister of Judy (Richard) Fenster; sister-in-law of Dr. Morton L. (Racelle) Goldstein and Bernice (the late Barry) Neft. Graveside service and interment will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Beth Shalom Cemetery, 1501 Anderson Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15209. Contributions may be made to the Riverview Towers, 52 Garetta Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Arrangements entrusted to the RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019