FRANCES (SIMPSON) HOMISON


1924 - 2019
FRANCES (SIMPSON) HOMISON Obituary
HOMISON FRANCES (SIMPSON)

Age 94, of Richland, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born October 17, 1924 in Braddock, she was the daughter of the late Blair and Theresa (Heinz) Simpson and wife of the late James W. Homison, who passed away July 28, 2011. Frances loved caring for her flower gardens, bird watching, cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons, Paul S. Homison, of Middlesex Twp., James F. Homison, of Stanford, Montana and Alan Homison, of Richland Township, PA; grandchildren, Ezra, Zeb, Naomi and her brother, Eugene Simpson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, David Lee Homison and two brothers. Arrangements have been entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Frances's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
