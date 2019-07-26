|
|
KISICK FRANCES I.
1926 ~ 2019. Passed away on June 8, 2019 at the age of 92. She left a legacy of love and warm affection as a teacher, wife, sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Her husband, Evan Kisick predeceased her four months ago. She was born on October 22, 1926 to Ester Spina and Anthony Polichio and was one of eight children. She was extremely close with her sisters, who mourn her passing with great sorrow. She is survived by her sisters, Jane Pellegrini, Connie Polichio, Esther Polichio and preceded in death by Rose Ferraro, Germaine Bellissimo and Jean Kress. Her husband, sisters and their families provided for every possible need for Frances throughout her life. It meant the world to Frances and Evan to have their family's love and support. It has been devastating to them to be separated from her during her last year of life. Frances loved teaching and was greatly beloved by her students. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and was a member of Churchill Valley Country Club where she played tennis. Her beloved sisters were not notified of Frances' passing or interment arrangements so they are hosting a Memorial Mass on Friday, August 2, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. John Fisher Church, 33 Lewin Lane, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 tel. (412) 241-4722.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019