Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES JAUDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES "MAE" (DARKE) JAUDY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES "MAE" (DARKE) JAUDY Obituary
JAUDY FRANCES "MAE" (DARKE)

Age 66, on September 2, 2019. Loving wife of Robert; beloved daughter of the late Roger and Mary Lois (Kowal) Darke; cherished mother of Joseph Nehila, Bridget Hulstine and the late Timothy Fenchak; dear sister of Roger, Jr., Donna, Michael, Mary, Beth and Perry; treasured niece, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Thursday from 4 p.m. until the 8 p.m. service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now