JAUDY FRANCES "MAE" (DARKE)
Age 66, on September 2, 2019. Loving wife of Robert; beloved daughter of the late Roger and Mary Lois (Kowal) Darke; cherished mother of Joseph Nehila, Bridget Hulstine and the late Timothy Fenchak; dear sister of Roger, Jr., Donna, Michael, Mary, Beth and Perry; treasured niece, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Thursday from 4 p.m. until the 8 p.m. service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019