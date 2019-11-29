Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES BLACKSTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES KOHNEN BLACKSTONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES KOHNEN BLACKSTONE Obituary
BLACKSTONE FRANCES KOHNEN

Age 95, of Hampton Twp., on Nov. 27, 2019. Wife of the late Clement H.; mother of Bradley L. (Debra A.) Blackstone and Judith (Philip) Serra; grandmother of Aryn N. Blackstone Kindle (Corey); great-grandmother of Priesley and Bauer Kindle; daughter of the late William C. and Agnes Kohnen; sister of the late Cornelius, William, Elizabeth, Monica and Joseph. Visitation Sun. 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Mon. 10 a.m. St. Ursula Church. Memorials suggested to a . Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now