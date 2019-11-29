|
BLACKSTONE FRANCES KOHNEN
Age 95, of Hampton Twp., on Nov. 27, 2019. Wife of the late Clement H.; mother of Bradley L. (Debra A.) Blackstone and Judith (Philip) Serra; grandmother of Aryn N. Blackstone Kindle (Corey); great-grandmother of Priesley and Bauer Kindle; daughter of the late William C. and Agnes Kohnen; sister of the late Cornelius, William, Elizabeth, Monica and Joseph. Visitation Sun. 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Mon. 10 a.m. St. Ursula Church. Memorials suggested to a . Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019