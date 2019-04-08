Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
FRANCES KUCZYNSKI


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
KUCZYNSKI FRANCES

Age 78, of Saxonburg, formerly Ohio Township, on April 6, 2019.  Born on July 27, 1940 in Charleston, WV, daughter of the late Harold and Hazel Bowers McKibben; beloved wife of the late Joseph Kuczynski; loving mother of Joseph (Dorothy) Kuczynski and the late Stephen (Jill) Kuczynski and Shireen Kuczynski; sister of Charlotte McCoy; dear grandmother of Justin, Austin, Michael, Jim, and Paul. Family will welcome friends Thursday 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.  Blessing services will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Frances was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing cards and bingo, worked as a floor manager for Stimple & Ward on Babcock Blvd., for many years, and most of all loved her family and being with her beloved grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 810 River Avenue, Suite 140, Pittsburgh, PA  15212.  Please offer condolences at:


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
