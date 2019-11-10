|
MORGAN FRANCES L.
Age 96, of McCandless, formerly Walnut Creek, CA on November 3, 2019. Born on July 18, 1923 in Oakland, CA, daughter of the late E.W. and Leslie Underhill Lockwood. Beloved wife of the late Harry F. Morgan, Jr. Loving mother of Marilyn (Nicholas) Jones and Carol (Charles) Todoroff. Sister of the late Leslie Reynolds. Dear grandmother of Emily (Daniel) Singler, Deborah (Adam) DiNardo, Alice (George "Bickley") Remmey, Maggie (late Paul) Sherman, Anna Todoroff, Kristen Todoroff, and the late Nathaniel Jones. Also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Isabella and William Bedon, Elijah Singler, Dante, Luca and Leo DiNardo, George "Bickley" V. and Tenley Remmey, and Zachary Todoroff. Over the years, Frances was a wonderful caregiver to both her aging parents and her husband when ill, loved her dogs and being with her beloved family. She was an avid volunteer with schools, , and her church where she sang in the choir. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, November 13 at 2 p.m. in Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside. Private interment will be held in Cyprus Lawn Memorial Park, Colma, CA. Memorial donations may be made to ARF, 2890 Mitchell Dr., Walnut Creek, CA 94598. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown, PA. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019