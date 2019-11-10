Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Episcopal Church
PIttsburgh, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES MORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES L. MORGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES L. MORGAN Obituary
MORGAN FRANCES L.

Age 96, of McCandless, formerly Walnut Creek, CA on November 3, 2019. Born on July 18, 1923 in Oakland, CA, daughter of the late E.W. and Leslie Underhill Lockwood. Beloved wife of the late Harry F. Morgan, Jr.  Loving mother of Marilyn (Nicholas) Jones and Carol (Charles) Todoroff. Sister of the late Leslie Reynolds. Dear grandmother of Emily (Daniel) Singler, Deborah (Adam) DiNardo, Alice (George "Bickley") Remmey, Maggie (late Paul) Sherman, Anna Todoroff, Kristen Todoroff, and the late Nathaniel Jones. Also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Isabella and William Bedon, Elijah Singler, Dante, Luca and Leo DiNardo, George "Bickley" V. and  Tenley Remmey, and Zachary Todoroff. Over the years, Frances was a wonderful caregiver to both her aging parents and her husband when ill, loved her dogs and being with her beloved family.  She was an avid volunteer with schools, , and her church where she sang in the choir. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, November 13 at 2 p.m. in Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside.  Private interment will be held in Cyprus Lawn Memorial Park, Colma, CA. Memorial donations may be made to ARF, 2890 Mitchell Dr., Walnut Creek, CA  94598. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown, PA.  Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now