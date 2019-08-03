|
MYERS FRANCES L.
Age 74, a longtime resident of Plum Boro, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Loving mother of Monte Myers and Marc (Tessa) Myers; grandmother of Ava and Ethan Myers; sister of Janet Zingarelli and the late Lois Jean Catalino; niece of Helen Lewetag and Elizabeth "Betty" Stull; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Louis F. Dorociak and Alberta Dorociak Glushenko. Frances served as president and vice-president at The Ladies Auxillary Fraternal Order of Eagles #533, and also as secretary for many years. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. A Funeral Service will be held Monday 11 a.m. at The Presbyterian Church of Plum Creek, where she was a deacon and very active member. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillman Cancer Center.
