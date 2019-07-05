Home

White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
2228 Bedford Ave.
Age 79, quietly on June 26, 2019. Wife of the late Aaron Arthur, Sr.; mother of DeWayne O. LaMarr, Aaron A. LaMarr, Jr., Tammie LaMarr, Cynthia LaMarr, Victoria LaMarr, Cecelia Reed, Aubray (Rodney) Robinson; sister of Ellen Jones; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Sunday, July 7th, 2019, 2-6 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center Street at South Ave., Wilkinsberg 15221. Funeral Ceremony on Monday, July 8th at 11 a.m. At Macedonia Baptist Church, 2228 Bedford Ave. 15219. Burial at Allegheny Cemetary.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019
