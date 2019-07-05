|
LaMARR FRANCES
Age 79, quietly on June 26, 2019. Wife of the late Aaron Arthur, Sr.; mother of DeWayne O. LaMarr, Aaron A. LaMarr, Jr., Tammie LaMarr, Cynthia LaMarr, Victoria LaMarr, Cecelia Reed, Aubray (Rodney) Robinson; sister of Ellen Jones; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Sunday, July 7th, 2019, 2-6 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center Street at South Ave., Wilkinsberg 15221. Funeral Ceremony on Monday, July 8th at 11 a.m. At Macedonia Baptist Church, 2228 Bedford Ave. 15219. Burial at Allegheny Cemetary.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019