LO CASTRO FRANCES (PUTARO)

Age 86, born April 20, 1933, entered the gates of Heaven peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, and was embraced by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Frances leaves behind her sons, Frank (Tracey), Dino, Robert (Janet) and the late Vincent; her grandchildren, Joey, Frank, Jr., Jenna, JT, Francesca, Chanel, Isabella, Chloe, Anthony and Domenic; her beloved many great-grandchildren; her cherished sister, Rose (Carlo) Summaria; and her late brothers, Anthony, Joseph and Domenic Putaro. How do family and friends begin to let go to someone as loving and warm as Frances? As a devout Christian, wife and mother, Frances was an astounding cook who would fill every Sunday and holiday with incomparable feasts. Born in Motta Santa Lucia, Calabria, Italy, Frances came to Pittsburgh via Ellis Island in November of 1950. Within a week, she was employed for the Rebord Bros. located near Mercy Hospital where she began honing her skills as a most accomplished seamstress for .75 cents per hour! Through a dear friend, the late Assuntina Lepiane, Frances was introduced to Giuseppe "Joseph" Lo Castro who would soon become her husband on January 23, 1954. Joseph and Frances worked diligently establishing Hollywood Drapery and Carpet Company until Joseph's untimely death at age 38. As a young widow, Frances raised her four sons with much love and "an iron fist" attempting to instill respect, honor and education throughout their lives. "Nunny" loved and adored all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always commanding them to honor their family and themselves. She will be truly missed, but impossible to forget, as her wit and impression on all will be eternal, as is her life. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas More Church at 10:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to Little Sisters of The Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.