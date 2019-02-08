Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
FRANCES M. (GOHDES) KENNA


KENNA FRANCES M. (GOHDES)

Of Ross Twp., on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John A. "Jack" Kenna; loving mother of John A. (Laurel) Kenna Jr., Susan K. (Curt) Soergel, and James F. (Lori) Kenna; sister of Marjorie Dana, William Gohdes, and the late Herbert Gohdes; proud grandmother of Andrew Soergel, Erin Sunshine Kenna, Taylor Soergel, Maggie, James Jr., Joshua, Kathleen, Jack, Nicholas, Lily, and Kayla Kenna. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Parish. No Visitation.  Interment will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090. Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com to view this tribute and send online condolences to the family.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
