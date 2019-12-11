Home

Of Churchill, passed on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Frances was a small town girl that came to Pittsburgh after graduating school and worked at Magee Hospital in the medical records department. After marrying Joseph she stopped working to be a full time homemaker and mother to her two children. She enjoyed cooking, her cooking shows, grandchildren, and her grand doggies. She loved her time in Florida enjoying the ocean, beach and sunshine. She preferred to have a memorial gathering in lieu of the traditional funeral service and viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
