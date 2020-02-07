|
SIENICKI FRANCES M.
Frances M. Sienicki, a true matriarch, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 90. Frances had great faith and loved serving her community. She volunteered regularly at her church, St. Margaret Mary. She was a master seamstress and an excellent baker. Her homemade bread was a hit amongst all. She loved gardening, family holidays, and beach vacations with her family. She even taught her grandchildren how to use a boogie board in her 70's. Frances loved her family above all else. Frances is survived by her children, Katherine L. Frescatore (Robert), Stanley J. Sienicki, Jr. (Georgia), John M. Sienicki (Sally Mueller), Frances M. Sienicki, Theresa Price, Joseph Sienicki (Diane), Michael Sienicki, Edward Sienicki, Ann Marie McKay, Matthew Sienicki and Carol Ann Miller; grandchildren, Staus, Brad, Vince, Scott, Dafney, Lee, Leslie, Christopher, Jacklynne, Joe, Jr., Andrea, Alyssa, Meghan, Miles and Heath; and great-grandchildren, Trent, Jenna, Devon, Mason, Kenzie, Makayla, Canaan, Rhett, John Alexander and Norah. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley J. Sienicki; son, Thomas J. Sienicki, son, Steven Sienicki; and granddaughter, Amy. Visitation will be Friday at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where prayers will be recited at 12 p.m. on Saturday, followed by Mass at St. Margaret Mary Church at 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow at St. Mary's/St. Ignatius Cemetery (formerly St. Elizabeth Ann Seton) in Scott Township. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances' name may be made to Moon Township Library, Attn: Heather Panella 1700 Beaver Grade Road, Suite 100, Moon Township, PA 15108.