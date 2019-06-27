|
SWARTZWELDER FRANCES M.
Age 78, of Mt. Lebanon, originally from St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Wife of Joseph B. Swartzwelder; devoted mother of Kathleen A. Swartzwelder-Schweiger (Randy McDade) and Christopher (Kimberly) Swartzwelder; loving grandmother of Michael and Elijah Szymkowiak; sister of Maxine Ricciuti and Trudy (Bill) Bridges; cherished aunt of Renee Bridges, Jamie Bridges, Melissa Swartzwelder, Eric Swartzwelder, Rodger and Tony Ricciuti. Frances loved gardening and crafts but her true passion was her in home Child Care and the many young lives she touched. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Friday from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. Service will be held in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1700 Bower Hill Road, Scott Township, Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. laughlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019