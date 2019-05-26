|
VENTRONE FRANCES M.
Age 94, of Penn Hills, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael; mother of Michael A. (Cindy) Ventrone; grandmother of Amanda (David) Staymates; great-grandmother of Angelina Staymates; sister of Yolanda Troiano; aunt of Michael DeLeonibus, Mickey, Dennis, and Jim Troiano. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Rd., at Rodi Rd., Penn Hills, on Tuesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Susanna Church at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019