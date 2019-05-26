Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Susanna Church
FRANCES M. VENTRONE

FRANCES M. VENTRONE Obituary
VENTRONE FRANCES M.

Age 94, of Penn Hills, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael; mother of Michael A. (Cindy) Ventrone; grandmother of Amanda (David) Staymates; great-grandmother of Angelina Staymates; sister of Yolanda Troiano; aunt of Michael DeLeonibus, Mickey, Dennis, and Jim Troiano. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Rd., at Rodi Rd., Penn Hills, on Tuesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Susanna Church at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
