Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freyvogel Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
126 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Lorretto Cemetery
FRANCES M. (SKALNIAK) VUKELA

FRANCES M. (SKALNIAK) VUKELA Obituary
VUKELA FRANCES M. (SKALNIAK)

Of Bethel Park, formerly of Carrick, was called to God on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph; beloved mother of Vincent (Margaret), Karen Rusnak, Martin (Melanie), Mary (Mike) Suley. Survived by seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Frances enjoyed spending time with all of her friends at St. Thomas More Manor and will be dearly missed by all. Friends welcome Monday, May 20, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (Opposite Macy's, South Hills Village). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church. Burial to follow at Lorretto Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 17, 2019
