Age 85, a lifelong resident of Mt. Washington, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Ralph and Geraldine (D'Ambrosio) Capozzi; loving sister of Lucille (the late Cy) Hays, Julie (the late Joe) DiNome, and the late Ralph (surviving spouse Mary Jane) Capozzi, and Linda (the late Mike) Ziegler; loving aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. "Miss Fran" was a 1952 graduate of South Hills High School and a beloved longtime employee of the Gateway Clipper Fleet. Family and friends welcome Thursday 2-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church Friday 12 noon. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Mount Church Restoration Fund, 403 Grandview Ave., Pgh., PA 15211. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020