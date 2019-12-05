|
|
SHULTZ FRANCES MARIE
Age 87, of Duquense, on December 3, 2019 at Kane Regional Medical Center, McKeesport, PA after a long battle of Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Clariton, PA to the late Robert and Bertha (Veitch) Tachoir. She was a home maker and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Duquense, PA. She enjoyed plastic canvas crafting, word search puzzles, bingo and reading Chicken Soup for the Soul books, as well as family time. She is survived by her children, Paul L. "Larry" Shultz of Duquense, Kenneth W. Shultz of Alexandria, LA, Robert D. Shultz of Duquense, Daniel A. (Linda) Shultz of Duquense, Cathy J. (William) Leonard of Holly Springs, NC and Maryanne Shultz of Orlando, FL; grandmother of William Leonard, Jr., Jonathon Shultz, John Paul Leonard, Brittny Shultz and Danielle Matta; great-grandmother of J.R. Shultz, Joey Matta, and August Olivia Leonard. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Paul "Iggy" Shultz who passed away in 2011; and brothers and sisters, Leo, Forrest, Thomas, Patrick, Jacques, Joseph, Lois White, Agnes Rushe and Catherine Odoski; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Sunday from 2-7 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave. Duquense 412-466-3300 where a blessing service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019