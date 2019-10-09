|
|
WELGS FRANCES MARIE
Age 64, of Remus, MI, formerly of Penn Hills; Beloved daughter of the late Leon and Stella Welgs, beloved child of God, went home to be with the Lord and her family on Sunday, October 6. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." Franny is survived by her siblings and spouses, Leon A.Welgs, Jr., Catherine Welgs Cook and James Cook, Patricia Welgs and her spouse, Norman G. Burmeister; seven nieces, nephews and spouses, 14 great-nieces and nephews, and her special caregiver, Nancy Scovill. During her lifetime Franny was God's messenger of love and joy and laughter to her family and all whose lives she touched. Family and friends received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 11110 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew Church on Friday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shining Arrow, an organization devoted to social activities for special people like Franny, (P. O. Box 17297, Pittsburgh, PA 15235), to the ARC of Texas, (8001 Centre Park Dr, Austin, TX 78754), Faith Weavers of St. Mary,( 2020 S. Mission Rd. #404,Mt. Pleasant, MI, 48858) or Mid Michigan Hospice.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019