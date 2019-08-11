Home

Services
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock, PA 16057-1012
(724) 794-2830
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock, PA 16057-1012
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Roman Catholic Church
670 S. Main St.
St. Slippery Rock, PA
Committal
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:45 PM
Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery
204 Cemetery Lane
Pittsburgh, PA
FRANCES MARY BRUCKER


1932 - 2019
FRANCES MARY BRUCKER Obituary
BRUCKER FRANCES MARY

Age 86 of Slippery Rock and formerly of West View, PA  passed away at St. Johns Specialty  Care Center in Mars, PA on Saturday, August 10, 2019.  She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 31, 1932 to Stephen Solack and Mary Malatak Solak.  She married Daniel Frederick Brucker on February 23, 1957 whom preceded her in death on September 4, 1981.  Frances graduated from Mt. Assissi Academy, and Duquesne University.  She later graduated from nursing school and was employed by Allegheny General Hospital as an LPN. She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Slippery Rock.  Frances enjoyed painting, crocheting and reading mysteries. Survivors would include sons, Daniel S.(Donna) Brucker of Shaler, PA, Thomas J. (Barbara)Brucker, Slippery Rock; daughter  Theresa "Terry" (George) Magdich of Imperial, PA; six grandchildren, Christina (Brendan) Shupe; Aaron Brucker; Joshua Brucker; Daniel (Crystal) Magdich; Nicole (Eric) Logut; and Jacob (Missy) Magdich;  ten great-grandchildren;  a lifelong childhood friend for over 70 years, Vera Alicandri; and friends at Graystone Manor Apartments.  Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church 670 S. Main St. Slippery Rock on Tuesday, August 13th at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Adam Verona presiding.  Family will receive friends at SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 421 New Castle St. Slippery Rock on Monday, Aug 12th from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. until 8: 30 p.m.  A public Committal Service will be held at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery, 204 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh 15237 on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m.  In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you do a random act of kindness, visit a shut in or be the one to make the call to someone you haven't talked to in a while (no matter how long it has been).  Life goes by quickly….love deeply, laugh hard, and strive to live life without regrets. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
