|
|
MURRMAN FRANCES (SZCZEPANIAK)
Age 94, of Crafton, peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, December 23, 2019. Wife of the late Raymond, Sr.; beloved mother of Raymond (Lois), John (Linda Sago), Richard (Christine), Ralph (Mim) Murrman, Debra (Thomas) Philbin, Francis Murrman, Lynn (Cliff) Ardinger, Gary (Donna) Murrman, and the late Barbara Malone; also survived by 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Gertrude Zidel, Veronic Shaffer, Mitch Sepaniak and Walter Szczepaniak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Frances will be sadly missed by her family and friends, especially from the K of C Bingo. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the SCHEPNER McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday in St. Philip Catholic Church, where Frances was a member of the Christian Mothers.
www.schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019