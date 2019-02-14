Home

FRANCES (HOWARTH) QUAQUARUCCI

FRANCES (HOWARTH) QUAQUARUCCI Obituary
QUAQUARUCCI FRANCES (HOWARTH)

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Quaquarucci; sister of John Howarth of FL, Mary Alice Rymniak, Thomas Howarth, and Theresa Kellerman, and the late Betty Mann, Joseph Howarth, and Margaret Weaver; survived also by nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. There will be a Funeral Mass in St. Philip Church Saturday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the . www.obriensfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
