|
|
COLONNA FRANCES R.
Age 90, of Clairton, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born November 7, 1928 in Clairton, she was a daughter of the late Mariano and Cleria (Calabrese) Rossi. A member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish - where she was a former Lector, Eucharistic Minister and church council member - Frances was also a member of the former Sons of Columbus Ladies' Genova Council #6 of Clairton. She joins her husband, the late Peter Colonna, who passed away August 12, 1992, and her siblings, Michael Rossi and Norina D'Antonio. Frances is survived by her children, Thomas Colonna of Glassport and Andrea Bischoff of Hillsborough, NJ; her grandchildren, Laura Elwell and Jennifer and Leland Colonna; her great-grandchildren, Daniel, Benjamin, Sara, Mary, Anna, Holly, Joseph, and William Elwell; her nephew, John and niece, Claire D'Antonio; and her remaining nieces and nephews. Friends received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Clare Church, with burial following in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Twp.
www.bekavacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019