Home

POWERED BY

Services
A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
(412) 233-5700
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
St. Clare Church
Burial
Following Services
Round Hill Cemetery
Elizabeth Twp., PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES COLONNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES R. COLONNA


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES R. COLONNA Obituary
COLONNA FRANCES R.

Age 90, of Clairton, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born November 7, 1928 in Clairton, she was a daughter of the late Mariano and Cleria (Calabrese) Rossi. A member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish - where she was a former Lector, Eucharistic Minister and church council member - Frances was also a member of the former Sons of Columbus Ladies' Genova Council #6 of Clairton. She joins her husband, the late Peter Colonna, who passed away August 12, 1992, and her siblings, Michael Rossi and Norina D'Antonio. Frances is survived by her children, Thomas Colonna of Glassport and Andrea Bischoff of Hillsborough, NJ; her grandchildren, Laura Elwell and Jennifer and Leland Colonna; her great-grandchildren, Daniel, Benjamin, Sara, Mary, Anna, Holly, Joseph, and William Elwell; her nephew, John and niece, Claire D'Antonio; and her remaining nieces and nephews. Friends received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Clare Church, with burial following in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Twp. 


www.bekavacfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now